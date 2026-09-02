How data centres became one of America’s hottest political issues

The question is whether public opinion is still malleable. A poll this month by Echelon Insights found that opposition to data centres could be reversed if respondents were told about just one potential benefit, such as lower property taxes or more spending on schools. “Voters are open to making a deal on data centres,” argues Patrick Ruffini, a Republican pollster who runs Echelon. They also seem open to bribes. Another poll, by the University of Virginia, found that most people would accept a few thousand dollars to support a local data centre, with a median acceptable payment of $10,000. Paying every resident of a median-sized American county would cost around $240m—pocket change for the tech industry. It is already showering gifts on communities.