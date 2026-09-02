A SPECTRE IS haunting America—the spectre of data centres. The computer-filled warehouses powering America’s boom in artificial intelligence have become less popular than almost every other kind of infrastructure—even nuclear-power plants. Counties and states are rushing to wrap them in red tape or ban them altogether. In July the Ratepayer Protection Act, designed to limit their impact on electricity prices, sailed through the committee stage in the House of Representatives.
How data centres became one of America’s hottest political issues
SummaryGrowing hatred of the facilities is reshaping the midterm elections
A SPECTRE IS haunting America—the spectre of data centres. The computer-filled warehouses powering America’s boom in artificial intelligence have become less popular than almost every other kind of infrastructure—even nuclear-power plants. Counties and states are rushing to wrap them in red tape or ban them altogether. In July the Ratepayer Protection Act, designed to limit their impact on electricity prices, sailed through the committee stage in the House of Representatives.
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