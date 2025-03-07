How do Ukrainian soldier fatalities compare with Russia’s?

Donald Trump appears determined to end the war in Ukraine—and on terms that are strongly in Russia’s favour. He and his vice-president have harangued Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Oval Office, warning him that he has no leverage and that he needs a ceasefire or he will have no country left. However, the latest casualty figures tell a different story. This is a bloody war, but Russia is bleeding more than Ukraine. And it is taking almost no territory.