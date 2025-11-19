How do you spell ‘Harvard’? With an endless supply of A’s
Jason L. Riley , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Nov 2025, 07:02 am IST
Summary
A new report looks at grade inflation, a problem that is proliferating far beyond the Ivy League.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
You can always tell a Harvard man, the old saying goes, but you can’t tell him much. That includes, apparently, that he may not be as smart as his grades suggest.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story