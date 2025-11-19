How do you spell ‘Harvard’? With an endless supply of A’s

Predictably, Harvard students were none too pleased with these findings. One person described the report as “soul-crushing," according to the Harvard Crimson. Another argued that stricter academic standards would be a threat to students’ mental health. Others insisted that grading was already too harsh. “I can’t reach my maximum level of enjoyment just learning the material because I’m so anxious about the midterm, so anxious about the papers, and because I know it’s so harshly graded," one freshman explained. “If that standard is raised even more, it’s unrealistic to assume that people will enjoy their classes."