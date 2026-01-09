How Donald Trump can dodge a Supreme Court tariff block
No matter its ruling, the president has back-up powers
If trade deficits are a national emergency, they are an emergency of a peculiar sort. America began to run them consistently in the mid-1970s. Only five decades later did Donald Trump declare the situation “an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States". During those crisis decades, America’s inflation-adjusted GDP per head more than doubled.