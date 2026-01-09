How Donald Trump can dodge a Supreme Court tariff block

That would, however, require a change of presidential temperament—suggesting another outcome may be more likely. Over the summer, tariff policy had at last seemed to be settling down despite spats with Canada and China (see chart). A Supreme Court ruling against IEEPA use would force a complex, protracted and confusing rejig, meaning another burst of uncertainty. Many businesses, particularly manufacturers, have held off on hiring and investment, patiently waiting for trade policy to become more predictable. Even if the Supreme Court curbs the president’s whims, extending the period that firms are in limbo would do little economic good.