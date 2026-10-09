It was during the early months of the pandemic, and Donald Trump was vexed. Experts had told him that hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, was no good as a treatment for covid-19. He summoned Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health, to put him straight. The president had compelling anecdotal evidence. “Get me Jack Nicklaus!” he shouted to a flunkey. Mr Nicklaus was an 80-year-old ex-professional golfer. He had caught covid, taken hydroxychloroquine and recovered, he told Dr Collins. “There, you see!” said Mr Trump. “You see!”
How Donald Trump made America’s government dumber
SummaryIn “Blockers”, Michael Lewis tells the stories of federal workers who tried to resist Mr Trump’s assault on the bureaucracy.
It was during the early months of the pandemic, and Donald Trump was vexed. Experts had told him that hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, was no good as a treatment for covid-19. He summoned Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health, to put him straight. The president had compelling anecdotal evidence. “Get me Jack Nicklaus!” he shouted to a flunkey. Mr Nicklaus was an 80-year-old ex-professional golfer. He had caught covid, taken hydroxychloroquine and recovered, he told Dr Collins. “There, you see!” said Mr Trump. “You see!”
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