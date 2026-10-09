How Donald Trump made America’s government dumber

Mr Lewis is a journalist who spins technical topics into entertaining tales; previous works have taken on Wall Street (“Liar’s Poker”) and data and baseball (“Moneyball”). He concedes that waste in government is a real problem. Employees are too hard to sack. He tells the story of Maxine, an air force employee who parked too close to a fire hydrant, was asked to move, refused, accidentally reversed into a cop and drove off. The ensuing car chase shut down an air base during a war. When she was fired, she filed a grievance and won. When she eventually returned to work, she found that two higher-ranking officers were doing her job in addition to their own. When she found out they were paid more than her, she claimed discrimination (she was black) and sued for a raise.