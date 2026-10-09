How Donald Trump made America’s government dumber

It was during the early months of the pandemic, and Donald Trump was vexed. Experts had told him that hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, was no good as a treatment for covid-19. He summoned Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health, to put him straight. The president had compelling anecdotal evidence. “Get me Jack Nicklaus!” he shouted to a flunkey. Mr Nicklaus was an 80-year-old ex-professional golfer. He had caught covid, taken hydroxychloroquine and recovered, he told Dr Collins. “There, you see!” said Mr Trump. “You see!”