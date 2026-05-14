How eight tumultuous years pushed Jerome Powell and the Fed to the limit

Under Powell, the Fed took big swings. When the Covid pandemic hit, he slashed rates to zero and pushed the Fed’s operational reach to its limits, expanding lending into corners of the economy the central bank had never touched. He then raised rates at the fastest pace in four decades as inflation raged. But at other times, Powell refused to swing: when economists urged the Fed to engineer a recession to stamp out inflation, or when a president pressed him for deeper cuts even as prices threatened to rise again.