How eight tumultuous years pushed Jerome Powell and the Fed to the limit

For the last few years, Jerome Powell would walk past a portrait of Arthur Burns on his way to his office, addressing him silently.
I’m not going to be you.
Burns, the Fed chair under Richard Nixon, embodied two failures: He allowed inflation to get out of control, and he yielded to a president who wanted lower interest rates.
Powell faced both hazards—inflation and presidential pressure—and more during his eight years as chair. The Fed won broad credit for its novel pandemic response, took a share of the blame for the high prices that followed and confounded predictions by bringing inflation down without a recession. Powell then weathered the most sustained political assault on the central bank in its modern history.