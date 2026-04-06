Elite U.S. military aviators and special forces undergo intense training for the prospect they are trapped behind enemy lines—like the F-15 crew member rescued in Iran.
How elite American forces are trained to survive behind enemy lines
SummaryAir Force crew learn to eat bugs, treat their wounds and evade capture before ever flying a mission.
Elite U.S. military aviators and special forces undergo intense training for the prospect they are trapped behind enemy lines—like the F-15 crew member rescued in Iran.
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