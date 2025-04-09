How Elon Musk rescued X from the brink
Lauren Thomas , Alexander Saeedy , Peter Rudegeair , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Apr 2025, 07:18 AM IST
SummaryThe xAI merger capped a yearslong turnaround effort for the social-media company.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A crowd of investors gathered at Morgan Stanley’s New York office to hear X’s sales pitch, eager to get a piece of debt that Wall Street had once shunned. Cellphones were a no-go at the January event and the audience was told to stay seated until X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino and others had left the room after brief remarks—and without taking audience questions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less