How Eric Trump became one of crypto’s greatest evangelists

Trump, 41 years old, helms the family’s real-estate empire and oversees about 25 new hotel, golf course, residential and commercial building projects. The father of two says he got his start in the family business at 11, pouring concrete slabs and doing tile work. These days, he wakes up at 4:30 a.m. and goes to bed at 10 p.m. He never drinks coffee and is typically coiffed and clad in a suit. He said he finds joy in obsessing over every detail of the Trump properties. “Real estate is my baby," he said.