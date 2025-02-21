How Europe must respond as Trump and Putin smash the post-war order
SummaryThe region has had its bleakest week since the fall of the Iron Curtain. The implications have yet to sink in
The PAST week has been the bleakest in Europe since the fall of the Iron Curtain. Ukraine is being sold out, Russia is being rehabilitated and, under Donald Trump, America can no longer be counted on to come to Europe’s aid in wartime. The implications for Europe’s security are grave, but they have yet to sink in to the continent’s leaders and people. The old world needs a crash course on how to wield hard power in a lawless era, or it will fall victim to the new world disorder.