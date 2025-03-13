How Europe’s military stacks up against Russia without US support
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Mar 2025, 08:43 AM IST
SummaryEurope would pack a strong punch if it were forced to defend itself against Russia without the U.S., American military brass and officials who have served across the Atlantic say.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Soldiers took part in exercises for NATO’s new quick-reaction force in Smardan, Romania, last month.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less