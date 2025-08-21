How European leaders studied Trump and learned to speak his language

Talk to Trump

Since Trump won re-election, European leaders and their teams have striven to build and maintain contact with the White House—and particularly with Trump himself. The Europeans have worked hard to coordinate among themselves so that he hears one message from many voices. Their goal has been to surround Trump with Europe’s narrative, especially reinforcing their view that Russia is the aggressor in the war in Ukraine. Now, it isn’t just Europeans calling Trump; he calls them, too. Germany’s Merz and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte are regulars on Trump’s call list, say officials.