How far does $1,000 take you on a trip to Tokyo? We found out.

As much as we might think a vacation lets us unplug from the everyday and embrace a more carefree version of ourselves, a successful trip involves a lot of potentially stressful decisions. Chief among them: how to budget. The way we spend when we travel speaks to who we are and what we love. On a recent Tokyo trip The Wall Street Journal set me a challenge: What could I accomplish with a strict budget of $1,000? The weak yen would allow my dollars to go further but I knew I’d still face tough choices: Go on a shopping spree for the latest in Tokyo fashion or save my money for the city’s innumerable museums? Luxuriate in an upscale sushi fantasy or mine maximum value from Japan’s beloved convenience stores? A city of Tokyo’s size offers infinite possibilities. Here’s what I chose.