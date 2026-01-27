Thanks to artificial intelligence, financial advisors are facing a familiar tension with a new twist. Clients want faster responses, clearer explanations, and more personalized guidance—while regulatory scrutiny, documentation requirements, and market complexity continue to increase. Artificial intelligence—specifically tools like ChatGPT—is rapidly emerging as a practical way to relieve that pressure. For advisors, the question isn’t whether to use AI; it’s how to use it responsibly, effectively, and in a way that enhances—not replaces—professional judgment.

It is important for advisors to cut through hype and fear alike, focusing on specific use cases that can help reclaim time while improving the client experience. ChatGPT should not be seen as a decision maker. It’s best understood as a productivity assistant—supporting research, communication, preparation, and follow-through.

Consider the daily workflow challenges advisors face, such as drafting client emails and portfolio talking points for meeting prep. ChatGPT can help draft clear, professional client communications in minutes, summarize lengthy documents or market commentary, and generate structured agendas and follow-up notes—always with the advisor firmly in control of review and final approval.

ChatGPT isn’t a replacement for due diligence or investment decision-making, but it is a powerful tool for idea generation, scenario exploration, and translating complex concepts into plain English. AI can help frame conversations around volatility, interest rates, diversification, and risk—tailored to different client profiles—so meetings are more focused and clients leave with greater clarity and confidence.

Personalization is another area where AI delivers outsized benefits. Many advisors know what they want to communicate but struggle to customize it for different clients that may include retirees, business owners, high-net-worth families, and next-generation investors. ChatGPT can help adapt the same core message into multiple versions—each aligned to a specific audience—without rewriting everything from scratch.

Marketing and practice management tasks can also benefit from an AI assist. ChatGPT can draft newsletters, educational content, seminar outlines, social posts, and website copy while preserving an advisor’s voice and brand. Be sure to focus on providing consistent, high-quality communication that supports relationship-building and business growth, not on volume for volume’s sake.

Crucially, advisors must also remain conscious of compliance issues. Advisors need to incorporate practical guardrails, supervision considerations, and disclosure language. They should document review and approval processes. Rather than ignoring compliance realities, advisors can learn through trial-and-error how AI should be used day-to-day.

Advisors also need to learn through experience how ChatGPT can fit into existing workflows, including working alongside CRM systems, planning software, calendaring tools, and task management platforms. I suggest trying ready-to-use prompt templates, a “swipe file" of ideas, and a simple 30-day action plan to begin experimenting safely and effectively.

It is critical for advisors to explore ways to work smarter, communicate more clearly, and provide personalized service without burning out. AI can help as long as you stay focused on your core competencies while remaining compliant and client-focused. ChatGPT can become a powerful ally in delivering better advice—one smarter workflow at a time.

I’ll share more details about my suggestions and answer your questions at The Barron’s Advisor Independent Summit in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 24 to 26. You can request an invitation here: 2026 Barron’s Advisor Independent Summit.

Christopher R. DeVany is president and founder of Pinnacle Performance Improvement Worldwide, which focuses on management and organizational development. He is the author of 90 Days to a High-Performance Team, published by McGraw Hill. He holds degrees in management studies and organizational behavior from Boston University and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

Editor’s note: Guest commentaries like this one are written by authors outside the Barron’s Advisor newsroom. They reflect the perspective and opinions of the authors. Submit feedback and commentary pitches to advisor.editors@barrons.com.