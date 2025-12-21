How Ford failed to bottle Tesla’s EV magic

Investors applauded Ford’s moves. During an appearance on CNBC, Farley was pressed on how Tesla’s market value far eclipsed Ford’s valuation. “The only way we’re going to change that is we have to scale our electric business so that we are competitive with them on scale or beat them in more profitable segments, like pickup trucks and commercial vans," he said. “We have to…get to a million units as quickly as we can in the next couple of years, and we have to make money, more money than we make on our" gas vehicles.