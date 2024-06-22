How Gen Zs rebel against Asia’s rigid corporate culture

They were subsequently joined by their Chinese peers, who started talking about “lying flat", or opting out of the pressures of modern life, whether in business or their personal lives, in 2021, a year before their Western peers discovered “quiet quitting". The Chinese are also taking it further. In recent months the country’s social media have been replete with displays of “disgusting work outfits", in which young workers show off their lowest-effort office garb, arriving at their desks in slippers and pyjamas. The only way to win the game, many appear to be concluding, is to refuse to play.