How Germany’s AfD harnessed social media

“If you make a new TikTok account, you have to scroll through five or six AfD content clips. There is sometimes 400 times more AfD content" than that of the other parties, said Rüdiger Maas, founder of the Institute for Generational Research, a think tank in Augsburg, Germany. Any German spending 90 minutes on social media might be seeing AfD messaging for two-thirds of this time, Maas said.