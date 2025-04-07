How global trade could survive Trump’s tariffs
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Apr 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Summary
- The tariffs are the steepest since the 1930s. Whether world trade collapses, like it did then, depends on whether other countries retaliate and Trump negotiates.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The last time the U.S. raised tariffs as dramatically as President Trump promised to on Wednesday was in 1930.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less