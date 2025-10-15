How Hailey Bieber made Rhode into a $1 billion success story
Chavie Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 15 Oct 2025, 07:24 am IST
Summary
Bieber joined a growing class of beauty supermoguls this year when her brand sold to Elf Cosmetics for $1 billion. She’s just getting started.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ON AN EARLY September morning in New York City, Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand, Rhode, was a few hours away from launching at Sephora. A staffer flipped open a camcorder and began filming Midtown cityscapes—food carts and street traffic—for B-roll on Instagram. Next to her, an employee with a digital camera took a shot of the giant photo of Bieber overlooking the Times Square storefront.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story