How Hermès defied the luxury slump

The second lesson is that luxury groups benefit from disciplined price increases. In-house production at Hermès crimps supply. Waiting lists for the brand’s most coveted bags stretch for years even though it charges some of the highest prices in the industry (see chart). Yet Hermès hasn’t targeted ever-fatter margins; it raises prices in line with costs of production and currency fluctuations. Over the past decade that has led to average price increases of 6-7% per year, according to Bernstein, a broker. The price of its classic Birkin bag has risen by about 29% since 2016 to $12,100, according to estimates from Sotheby’s, an auctioneer, while the price of Chanel’s quilted bag has more than doubled.