How humankind’s 10m-year love affair with booze might end

How large the influence of being under the influence was remains open to question. A study in the journal of Humanities & Social Sciences Communications in July 2025 looked at 186 non-industrial societies and found a modest positive relationship between the presence of fermented drinks such as mead, wine and beer and higher levels of political complexity. However, this effect is small when one removes the confounding effect of agriculture—a common driver both of higher political integration and of brewing. Were early humans plastered because they were planters? Or civilised because they were sozzled? The debate will continue, over many a glass of scholarly sherry.