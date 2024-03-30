How immigration became a top political issue far from the border
Jimmy Vielkind , Ariel Zambelich , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Mar 2024, 03:33 PM IST
SummaryRepublicans have capitalized on a migrant surge in New York City.
QUEENS, N.Y.—For many New Yorkers, the surge in illegal crossings at the southern border looks like this: massive white tents on an unused part of a psychiatric hospital campus and a dozen of the men being sheltered there milling around a nearby park and bus stop.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less