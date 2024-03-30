How immigration became a top political issue far from the border

QUEENS, N.Y.—For many New Yorkers, the surge in illegal crossings at the southern border looks like this: massive white tents on an unused part of a psychiatric hospital campus and a dozen of the men being sheltered there milling around a nearby park and bus stop.

Such a visual presence of migrants in a city about 2,000 miles from Mexico has made the border a top political issue here, animating voters across the political spectrum, according to recent interviews The Wall Street Journal conducted for its “Chasing the Base" podcast series.

The issue’s rise to prominence in New York City and its suburbs reflects a larger trend. A Wall Street Journal poll released in March found 20% of voters now rank immigration as their top issue, up from 13% in December and above any other topic, including the economy.

Former President Donald Trump has aired concerns over immigration since he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015. The issue helped propel him to victory then, and it helped him sew up the GOP nomination again this year. Now that it is seemingly a potent general-election issue, Trump and other Republicans have put President Biden and other Democrats on defense for record numbers of arrests at the southern border during the last two fiscal years.

More than 60,000 migrants are being sheltered at sites around New York City, with just over 1,000 at the tent city at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center, city officials said. Voters said they were concerned about the ongoing cost and impacts to public safety of migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum and were released by Border Patrol agents while they wait for those claims to be adjudicated—sometimes years in the future.

Paul Gerner, 74 years old, lives a few miles from Creedmoor and said concern about break-ins prompted him to install motion-activated lights at home. He has been a Republican for most of his adult life, and he has long been concerned about immigration. The retired fire marshal makes furniture in a garage behind his house in Floral Park.

Paul rode his motorcycle in the Wantagh St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the largest on Long Island. It is a mostly suburban region east of New York City that expanded rapidly after World War II and has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans. Parade attendees—some of whom commute regularly into the city—talked about the latest newcomers in terms of security, financial impact, and in some cases, exasperation over the situation at the border.

Debby Zedeck, who works in the medical field, said she sees immigration’s effect on the health system at her job. She’s an independent voter who supported Trump in 2016 but wrote in another candidate in 2020. In this election Zedeck said she’s still undecided, but says she thinks Republicans have a stronger platform on immigration.

Republicans such as Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the border is a top concern among voters—including among people who immigrated several decades ago. Larry Levy grew up on Long Island and leads the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University. He said the presence of migrants in northern cities has prompted the shift.

Levy said concerns about crime helped the GOP win back some local offices here over the last three years. The Republicans made inroads with some ethnic groups, such as Latinos and Asian-Americans, that had traditionally supported Democrats.

Pedram Bral was a child when his family immigrated to the U.S. from Iran in the 1980s. He is an OB-GYN and mayor of Great Neck, home to a concentration of Iranian Jews like himself.

Bral said he supported Democrats as a younger man but registered as a Republican about 15 years ago. Bral said immigration is part of the reason.

The avenues connecting Queens to Nassau County reflect the diversity of the surrounding neighborhoods. On Hillside Avenue, a Halal meat market stands near an Indian bridal shop and a takeout taco restaurant.

James Friedman, a retired nurse practitioner, accused Republicans of politicizing the issue. He is a lifelong Democrat who has followed the immigration debate in the news, and said the GOP attacks about the border were specious.

While shopping at Maharaja Farmers Market, Friedman faulted Trump for denouncing a compromise bill that would have funded a border wall and more agents. It also would have established a new asylum process at the border to deliver fast case resolutions and swift deportations for migrants who didn’t qualify.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, made the same point in his recent special-election victory to replace disgraced GOP ex-Rep. George Santos. Suozzi, whose father was born in Italy, said more must be done to secure the border. Suozzi endorsed the compromise bill during his campaign, and said he would advocate for a similar solution now that he is in office. He said Democrats can beat back GOP attacks on immigration by backing bipartisan reforms, like the one he did. Some voters agreed.

While gathering to celebrate Suozzi’s victory, Democrats expressed hope that they had found a way to parry GOP attacks on immigration. That will be important in suburban New York City congressional districts, which could tip the balance of power in the House.

