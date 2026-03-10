How Iran is building a religious mythology around its new supreme leader

The supreme leader must also be a mujtahid, a cleric qualified to issue religious rulings. While not a pre-eminent Islamic scholar, Khamenei has studied under various grand ayatollahs. In 2022, a news outlet associated with the seminary in the holy city of Qom referred to him as an “ayatollah” for the first time, suggesting he had reached the rank of mujtahid. But the process of determining religious credentials is decentralized, and Khamenei’s status is ambiguous.