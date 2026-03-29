How Iran is making a mint from Donald Trump’s war

All details of the ships, including cargo, crew names and destinations, are communicated to the IRGC via intermediaries upon departure. Once vetted by the force’s naval command, says a source, a passcode is issued. As ships approach the strait, they are asked to provide the code by radio; if approved, a small IRGC boat escorts them through. They will often cross not down the middle, as they used to, but via a narrow corridor hugging Iran’s coast, where the force can conduct more verifications. Some tankers are asked to pay a toll of several million dollars, according to Lloyd’s List, a shipping journal. Their transponders are briefly turned on to avoid collisions—before going off again as tankers enter the Indian Ocean.