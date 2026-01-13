How Iran’s regime has hidden its brutal crackdown
It has cut off communication, but outsiders might help Iranians get back online
IRANIANS ARE accustomed to losing access to phone and internet services during unrest. The internet was cut off during protests in 2019 and during another big wave of demonstrations in 2022. But the current blackout is worse than anything experienced before. On January 8th internet connectivity fell to 1% of its normal levels, where it has remained. That has left Iranians struggling to communicate with each other and to get news of the uprising, and the increasingly bloody crackdown, to the outside world.