How Iran’s regime has hidden its brutal crackdown

It is hard to make a definitive judgment about the situation on the ground because Iran successfully clamped down on information flowing out of the country. Iran’s regime is well practised at severing its digital links with the outside world. It does so in several ways. One is to manipulate something called the Border Gateway Protocol, which determines how the global internet connects to the Iranian one. Another is to look at the individual packets of data traveling over networks, blocking those associated with virtual private networks (VPNs) which typically allow Iranians to access otherwise forbidden sites, while still allowing access to government websites. Iran also operates a domestic internet, a state-controlled network, that allows it to maintain some services so that the country is not plunged into the analogue age even during this kind of blackout. These methods are imperfect. In previous crackdowns, the government has struggled to block VPNs as quickly as new ones crop up, what one former diplomat calls a game of “whack-a-mole". But some VPNs are thought to be run by the government, as traps, and the tactic is effective enough to slow the flow of information.