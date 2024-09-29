How Israel killed Hezbollah’s leader in underground bunker
Jared Malsin , Summer Said , Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 29 Sep 2024, 05:15 PM IST
SummaryIsrael’s air force hit an underground bunker where Hassan Nasrallah and other senior leaders had gathered with more than 80 tons of bombs.
BEIRUT—Hassan Nasrallah and other senior leaders of Hezbollah were under siege as they gathered Friday afternoon in a bunker more than 60 feet beneath the surface of a bustling working class neighborhood in southern Beirut.
