How Israel pulled off its largest-ever strike on Iran
SummaryThe attack unfolded in waves, striking missile-manufacturing and surface-to-air missile-defense sites, but steering clear of oil and nuclear facilities that Iran had warned would prompt a retaliation.
TEL AVIV—Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday in Israel, airmen and women wearing bomber jackets bearing the Star of David climbed into the cockpits of about 100 jet fighters, spy planes and refueling aircraft at an Israeli military base. They were following commands from an underground bunker known as the pit.