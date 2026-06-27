IN OCTOBER 2023, Giorgia Meloni was facing a domestic crisis. A hot mic had captured her longtime partner—the father of her child and a news anchor—making sexist jokes off air. In the viral video and audio, he was heard asking his female co-workers whether they minded if he touched his “package.” One of the female co-workers shot back that he was already touching himself. Then, he propositioned one of them to join “a threesome, even a foursome.”
How Italy’s combative leader created its most stable government in years
SummaryGiorgia Meloni was Trump’s greatest European ally. Her fight with the American president underscores what has been a surprisingly effective political style.
IN OCTOBER 2023, Giorgia Meloni was facing a domestic crisis. A hot mic had captured her longtime partner—the father of her child and a news anchor—making sexist jokes off air. In the viral video and audio, he was heard asking his female co-workers whether they minded if he touched his “package.” One of the female co-workers shot back that he was already touching himself. Then, he propositioned one of them to join “a threesome, even a foursome.”
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