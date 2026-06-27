How Italy’s combative leader created its most stable government in years

Bombastic politics is increasingly a norm, and Meloni is one of its most astute practitioners. It propelled her career in a country where chauvinistic attitudes are deeply rooted. It helped her become one of Trump’s most important European allies—someone who seemed spiritually aligned in political style and who stood by the American president even after he imposed tariffs and threatened to take Greenland, even though she didn’t agree. It has also helped her retain her populist base, even as she shed her far-right image among mainstream conservatives at home and abroad.