How Italy’s combative leader created its most stable government in years

IN OCTOBER 2023, Giorgia Meloni was facing a domestic crisis. A hot mic had captured her longtime partner—the father of her child and a news anchor—making sexist jokes off air. In the viral video and audio, he was heard asking his female co-workers whether they minded if he touched his “package.” One of the female co-workers shot back that he was already touching himself. Then, he propositioned one of them to join “a threesome, even a foursome.”