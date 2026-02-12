How Jane Austen revealed the economic basis of society

No one knows how Austen would have resolved the contest between Mr Parker’s animal spirits and Lady Denham’s lust for liquidity. But it now seems fitting that Austen’s last novel was about the combination of tourism and enthusiasm. In the 250 years since her birth, her work has attracted many visitors to her past homes and haunts. Just as Sanditon is like a second wife and kids to Mr Parker, Austen’s characters are like a second family to many of her fans, “hardly less dear …certainly more engrossing." At her old house in Chawton visitors can try on a replica of her ring, or buy silk ribbons, topaz necklaces and other pretty temptations at the gift shop. As Austen understood, confident spending is not sufficient for a prosperous society, but it is necessary. The economy needs its Enthusiasts.