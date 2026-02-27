JPMorgan Chase has said it fired Jeffrey Epstein as a client in 2013. Newly released documents show how its bankers maintained ties with the convicted sex offender for years as he helped manage Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black’s fortune.
How JPMorgan’s bankers stayed close to Epstein after bank fired him as a client
SummaryTwo of the firm’s bankers maintained close ties with Jeffrey Epstein as he took on a bigger role running the family office of Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black.
