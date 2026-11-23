President Trump tried reaching North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year through established phone lines and communications channels. Nobody called back.
Trump next wrote a letter, according to people familiar with the matter. The problem was getting the letter into the hands of Kim, whom the president described during his first term as more than a friend.
White House officials hatched a plan for a group to wait outside the Manhattan office of North Korea’s permanent mission to the United Nations. When a North Korean diplomat walked past, the group swooped in and thrust a letter into his hands. At a U.N. meeting, the diplomat later tossed the unopened letter in front of a U.S. representative, the people familiar said.