How LA’s richest man went from billions to bust
Katherine Clarke , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 19 Dec 2025, 07:12 am IST
Summary
Onetime billionaire Gary Winnick spent his vast fortune on lavish homes in Bel-Air, Malibu and New York City. But the aftermath of his death reveals a dire financial situation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the late 1990s, Gary Winnick donated millions of dollars to the Los Angeles Zoo and rubbed elbows with President Bill Clinton. He would soon buy the most expensive home in the country.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story