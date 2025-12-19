How LA’s richest man went from billions to bust

They spent tens of millions of dollars on the renovation, hiring star architect Peter Marino to oversee the 2 1⁄2-year process. There were about 250 workers on site each day. For the intricate plasterwork, he hired the same artisans who had worked on the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. For the dining room walls, eight Parisian artisans were flown in for months to achieve a Japanese-inspired lacquer finish. Gary tracked down much of the original furniture that British-born furniture designer T. H. Robsjohn-Gibbings had designed for the house and bought back about a dozen pieces at great expense.