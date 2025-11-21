How Larry Summers’s power delayed the reckoning over his Epstein ties

“I am one of many who to this day think of themselves as ‘Larry Summers’ student,’" Sandberg wrote, noting how he had advised on her thesis, then hired her as a research assistant at the World Bank, and later as his chief of staff at Treasury. She lauded his support for girls’ education in the developing world, as well as his personal loyalty: “Larry understood that when people were up, everyone called. But when people were down, few did. Larry reached out to people when it was hard."