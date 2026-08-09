How liquid are private-credit funds? It depends how you define ‘liquidity’

Wealthy investors who piled into private-credit funds have spent months trying to cash out their shares and still can’t. Fund managers have sought to reassure them by highlighting the vehicles’ ample “liquidity” to meet redemptions and remain healthy.
It would help if everyone could agree on what that word actually means.
There is no standard definition that governs how funds report liquidity. Some calculate the metric aggressively to project strength, while others avoid citing a single headline figure to prevent conflating cash with credit lines.