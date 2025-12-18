He was the most famous magician of the 20th century. Yet Harry Houdini’s peers were often scathing about him. His tricks were “awful stuff” and “a bunch of junk”, they sniffed. “Watching him play the part of an elegant conjurer was a bit like watching a wrestler play the violin,” writes Jim Steinmeyer in “Hiding the Elephant”, a history of magic.
How magicians stay relevant in the age of AI
SummaryAs TikTok dulls the world’s sense of wonder, conjurors are adapting
