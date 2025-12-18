How magicians stay relevant in the age of AI

The key to keeping modern audiences mystified is to stay one step ahead. Sometimes this means subverting the act of exposure itself. In an episode of “Fool Us”, a talent show hosted by Penn & Teller, two industry giants, Asi Wind asks a man in the audience to pick a card; he chooses the king of clubs. Mr Wind takes a deck of red cards from a wooden box on a circular table. Before the show, he says, he removed one card from the deck and reversed it. He reminds the man that they both could have picked anything—and then reveals the reversed king of clubs. Mr Wind was so sure of that choice, he adds, that he shows he took the card from a different deck of blue cards. Even more sure, he turns all of the red cards around, revealing them to have been blanks all along.