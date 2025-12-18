How magicians stay relevant in the age of AI

Despite this Houdini (whose real name was Ehrich Weiss, and who died in 1926) earned more than any magician of his time: as much as $200,000 a week in today’s money. It was not just that audiences loved his death-defying escapes. It was that he had a knack for selling the business of wonder. He used local-newspaper offices and police stations as stages for his escapes, ensuring press coverage. He invited audiences to share a sense of peril by trying to hold their breath while he struggled, handcuffed, to escape from a sealed milk can full of water. (Fortunately, he could hold it far longer than they could.)