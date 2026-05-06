Among all the fashion labels worn by stars on the Met Gala red carpet Monday night, two brands seemed out of place: Gap and Zara.
How mall brands won big at the Met Gala
SummaryThere was a discreet power shift at fashion’s biggest night.
Among all the fashion labels worn by stars on the Met Gala red carpet Monday night, two brands seemed out of place: Gap and Zara.
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