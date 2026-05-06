How mall brands won big at the Met Gala

To get a better sense of who has power at the Met Gala, you can also look at who bought tables. Tickets to the gala cost $100,000 a seat and tables started at $350,000. As the luxury market is squeezed, players outside the high-end fashion industry have stepped in to fill a party that was once populated with more elite brands. Amazon, which Jeff Bezos worked hard to solidify as a fashion industry partner, bought a table at the Met Gala. The tech company sponsored the event in 2012. Other tables this year went to OpenAI and Meta, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended with his wife, Priscilla Chan.