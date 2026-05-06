How mall brands won big at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner wore a flowing, Greek-inspired cotton gown by GapStudio, a premium line the company debuted last year. Bad Bunny wore a black custom tuxedo from Zara (and prosthetics that made him look elderly, seemingly a nod to the “aging bodies” section of the “Costume Art” exhibit the gala feted). Stevie Nicks wore a blue Zara gown with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.