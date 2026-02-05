How many hours should employees work?

You might focus on productivity. Mr Jarosch and his co-authors reckon that cutting the German wage bill and workweek would be to everyone’s benefit as long as you make a crucial assumption: that fewer hours can also be good for employers. There is some evidence to support this. John Pencavel of Stanford University analysed the output of British munitions workers during the first world war. He found that beyond a threshold of 48 hours, output from each additional hour worked started to decline. Beyond 63 hours, clocking up extra time did nothing for total output. (Similar patterns also apply in much lower-stakes environments; Mr Jarosch likes to ask people if they ever do their best work on Friday afternoons.)