How many people are dying as a result of USAID’s demise?

Tread in one of the world’s poorest countries, and tragic consequences from the end of USAID will soon emerge. In Malawi, most maternity clinics stayed open, but the firm providing ambulances from remote villages did not. In March 2025 your columnist met the family of Prudence, who had died in her village two weeks before, aged 25, from complications in labour. Health workers said she was one of ten mothers who had died since January but would have got to a clinic had transport been available. In Somalia, where food shortages are spreading, a quarter of UNICEF clinics closed, owing in part to American cuts. They had mostly treated severely malnourished children. The number hospitalised doubled in 2025 to 768; some died. In all these cases, some would have perished even with treatment. But some would not have done.