How markets could topple the global economy

Without the AI boom, the American economy would be left looking as it did in the spring: threatened by tariffs, beleaguered institutions and increasingly fractious politics (as we published this, America’s longest-ever government shutdown was only just coming to an end). In a recession America would usually be a haven. But in these circumstances—and with America taking the worst growth downgrade—a rush to the dollar, which is down by 8% this year, would not be assured. Although a weaker dollar would be a blessing for the rest of the world, for which a pricier greenback tightens financial conditions, it would strengthen the idea that American exceptionalism is not what it was. The risk to the dollar would be especially great given that 2026 could bring far greater political influence over the Federal Reserve, as our annual supplement, The World Ahead 2026 , explains.