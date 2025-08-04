How McKinsey lost its edge

And it is not the only competitor looming. As companies shift their attention towards AI as a means of transforming their businesses, they are looking to McKinsey and its fellow consultancies for help. But they are also turning to less conventional partners. Palantir, an analytics firm, offers tools to feed enterprise data into AI models, and embeds its so-called forward-deployed engineers with its clients to get them up and running. Its revenue is still small (just under $3bn in 2024) but is growing at a blistering pace (39%, year on year, in the first quarter of 2025). Although it began by serving governments, it now makes over two-fifths of its revenue from businesses. Its market value has risen six-fold over the past year, to roughly $365bn.