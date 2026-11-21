For Mercedes-Benz, the outcome would be catastrophic.
For Mercedes-Benz, the outcome would be catastrophic.
If Congress passed legislation banning Chinese cars from the U.S., the German automaker feared becoming collateral damage—forced out of the American market because Chinese entities hold a nearly 20% stake in the company.
If Congress passed legislation banning Chinese cars from the U.S., the German automaker feared becoming collateral damage—forced out of the American market because Chinese entities hold a nearly 20% stake in the company.
It would mean that Mercedes, whose vehicles have been on American roads since the 19th century and which operates factories in Alabama and South Carolina, would lose access to one of its most important global markets.
For months, lawmakers said that the idea of the U.S. losing a familiar auto brand that has invested heavily in American production would be unfathomable. But as pressure mounted to pass the bill before a lame-duck session of Congress ends in the coming weeks, Mercedes was left without clear answers about its future.
Now, survival in the U.S. looks far more likely for Mercedes.
Lawmakers are nearing a deal to keep the automaker in the American market if the anti-Chinese car bill passes, so long as Mercedes reduces its Chinese ownership stake in the coming years or is granted a waiver from the U.S. Commerce Department, according to people familiar with the matter.
The bills, which include versions working through the House and Senate, target companies with more than 15% ownership by Chinese entities from operating in the U.S. The state-owned Chinese automaker BAIC Group and Li Shufu, chairman of China’s Geely Holding Group, together own nearly 20% of Mercedes.
New provisions in the bill under consideration keep the 15% threshold intact, but could allow for Mercedes to remain in the U.S., pending a review by the Commerce Department, the people said. Bloomberg earlier reported on details of the arrangement.
Mercedes supports the provision, some of the people said, pending final details. “We continue to meet with all stakeholders who have a shared interest in ensuring this important legislation becomes law in this Congress,” Mercedes said in a statement.
The United Auto Workers union, which has endorsed legislation banning Chinese cars, originally stood in the way of a deal to allow Mercedes to remain until intense negotiations took place Thursday. The union opposed a specific carve-out for Mercedes but has agreed to the latest terms, some of the people said. Mercedes’ U.S. factories aren’t unionized.
A UAW spokesman declined to comment.
Chinese cars are currently banned from the U.S. because of restrictions on connected hardware and software, as well as onerous tariffs. The bills would attempt to codify those rules into law.
Lawmakers and the auto industry as a whole have warned that allowing Chinese cars into the U.S. would decimate jobs and profits for existing auto manufacturers, as has happened in other markets around the world. They argue that China’s auto industry has been heavily subsidized by the country’s government and would present unfair competition to established players. Lawmakers also fear that Chinese cars could spy on U.S. citizens and sensitive facilities.
While auto industry officials support the bills, they have been stymied for months as automakers haggle over specifics, often trying to undercut rivals or protect their own interests. They quibbled over parts with Chinese content, such as air bags and battery components. Others raised concerns about whether the legislation goes far enough; it targets internet-connected cars, but some lawmakers wanted Chinese ownership alone to be grounds for a ban.
Additional details are still being discussed and the bill continues to work through Congress. Lawmakers have been racing to finish the bill soon to avoid a restart next year.
“We’re working on this nonstop,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.). “It is a top priority. China is stealing our intellectual property now. This is a national security issue.”
But Mercedes proved to be an unexpected wrinkle in an effort that has otherwise seen broad support from both parties.
A ban from Washington would be unthinkable for Mercedes-Benz. The U.S. accounted for a quarter of its revenue in the first three quarters of 2026, and its share has been rising as its business in China has buckled under pressure from local competitors and a weak market. Automakers across the world are seeking to increase their U.S. market share as profits from the once-lucrative Chinese market evaporate.
Mercedes also has a large manufacturing footprint in the U.S. that would make little sense if it didn’t have a major local market to serve. Its flagship plant in Alabama turns out high-end luxury SUVs, including big-engined GLE and GLS models.
Including its headquarters in Atlanta and a smaller van-assembly plant in Charleston, S.C., the company has roughly 10,000 employees in the U.S.
In a statement, Mercedes said it complies with applicable local laws, and underlined planned investments of almost $8 billion in the U.S. by 2030.
This week, the House Select Committee on China sent a letter to Mercedes-Benz demanding exhaustive details of its links to Chinese companies, with a deadline of Dec. 1.
The committee demanded anything relating to Mercedes’s shareholders as well as its Chinese suppliers. It asked for a model-by-model breakdown of Chinese parts in its cars sold in the U.S., and details of any concerns expressed “formally or informally” about its links to China by board directors or company officers in the past decade.
Efforts to ban Chinese cars in the U.S. have already affected other automakers. Volvo, which is majority-owned by Geely, received a carve-out after a lengthy process to show the Commerce Department how it would protect the U.S. national interest. But the Polestar electric-vehicle brand, also owned by Geely, was banned.