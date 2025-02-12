How Mexico’s leader is writing the playbook for handling Trump
Santiago Pérez , José de Córdoba , Vipal Monga , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 Feb 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Summary
- President Claudia Sheinbaum impressed Trump by sticking to her guns without antagonizing him.
MEXICO CITY—When President Trump called her last week, President Claudia Sheinbaum was prepared to speak with a U.S. leader who wouldn’t yield on tariffs. Instead, she negotiated a deal that world leaders are studying for their own trade talks with the U.S.
